$100M Credit Approved for AL Power Customers

Alabama Power customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will receive a $25 fuel related credit based on lower expenses Alabama Power uses at its generating plants. Those who use more energy will receive a larger credit. This totals $100 million customers will receive throughout the state. Alabama Power has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic; which ultimately benefits customers. Alabama Power has been assisting customers in other ways during the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has suspended disconnects and late payment fees for customers hurt by the coronavirus.