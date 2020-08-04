COVID-19 Update

As health officials continue to plead for the public to follow the statewide mask order to help control the spread of COVID-19, the number of statewide cases has surpassed 90,000. However, this is the lowest overnight increase in cases the state has seen in weeks. As of this evening, 90,890 cases have been confirmed. That less than 1,000 additional cases added since Monday evening. More than 1,500 of those cases were confirmed in Calhoun County and nearly 2,000 in Etowah County. The death toll has climbed to 1,611.