Clorox Wipes Shortage to Last Until 2021

Since the pandemic emerged, locating disinfectant wipes have been hard to find. According to the world’s biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, they’ll continue to be difficult to buy well into the new year. Clorox says it has aggressively ramped up production since the pandemic began, but it won’t be able to keep up with customer demand. With the COVID pandemic expected to last well into the New Year, on top of the upcoming cold and flu season, it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs. Clorox dominates the 1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share. The demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22%.