Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Wednesday in Gadsden

The Etowah County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 testing tomorrow Antioch Baptist Church in Gadsden. Testing will be from 8 until 11 a.m. or until supplies last. Testing is only available for those who are 65 years or older or a healthcare worker. Patients showing no symptoms or labeled as “high risk” also meet the testing criteria. For more information, contact the Etowah County Health Department.