GSCC Students May Be Eligible for Emergency Assistance Aid

Students enrolled at Gadsden State Community College who are going through financial difficulty or disruption of educational plans because of the pandemic may now be eligible for assistance through the college. Gadsden State has received funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of the CARES Act to be awarded to eligible students per semester until funds are completely exhausted. The EFA grant will award students in the amounts of $100-$1,000 to be used for housing, course materials, academic assistance, health care and child care.



Several requirements for students to be eligible includes good academic standing, first-time freshmen, readmitted or reinstated, transfer or transient. Students must have also completed FAFSA for the 2020-2021. Visit gadsdenstate.edu/coronavirus to view detailed eligibility requirements and to apply.