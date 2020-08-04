Gadsden's Center for Cultural Arts Reopens

A place where children can put their imaginations to use has officially reopened to the public. The Imagination Place Children’s Museum and the Mary G. Hardin Center have opened their doors and are welcoming visitors. Registration for fall music and arts lessons are available as well. Executive Director Tom Banks says they are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its visitors and employees during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Visit culturalarts.org for information on new hours of operation, fall registration, and other details.