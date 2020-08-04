Lock Malfunction To Blame For Calhoun County Jail Escaped Inmates

One of the inmates who escaped from the Calhoun County Jail this past Friday has been captured and investigators are still working to locate the second inmate. According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, Bryant Deandre Johnson was captured this morning in the Atlanta Metro Area by the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Wade says investigators have other leads on the possible whereabouts of Larry Dewayne Gaither. During the most recent episode of Calhoun County’s Most Wanted, Sheriff Wade explained that in July 2018, three inmates escaped from the jail’s C-block area; an area the Sheriff has since requested be upgraded. But due to other priorities, the project has yet to be completed.

The most recent escape stems from a lock malfunction in the C-block area near the outdoor courtyard. Because the other inmate has yet to be located, Wade explains why certain information is being withheld. The current investigation into the whereabouts of Gaither has led to the arrest of his mother, Shirley Gaither Bowman, who is now a former corrections officer for a different jail. She is being charged along with another man for first degree Hindering Prosecution. Wade says they are both responsible for helping Gaither escape from the area. Here’s another look at Larry Dewayne Gaither, if you have any information that could lead to the capture of Gaither, you are urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.