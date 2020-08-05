Aftermath of Deadly Explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

An explosion caught on video and shared around the world has resulted in several other countries sending help. Take a look at the heart-breaking drone images out of Beirut taken earlier today. This is what’s left after a devastating explosion that left at least 100 dead, more than 4,000 injured, and widespread damage. Lebanon’s Prime Minister blames ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse for six years. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire initially started. Beirut officials estimate the cost of damage could be as much as $5 billion.