CalCo Commissioner Eli Henderson on Ventilator in RMC Covid Unit

The effects of the COVID-19 virus are continuing to take heavy effect in the East Alabama community as one local commissioner is fighting for his life with the virus. Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson was admitted into Regional Medical Center in Anniston Sunday night with COVID-19. Shortly before Henderson was about to be discharged from the emergency room, his condition took a turn for the worst and was admitted into one of the COVID-19 units at the hospital. Cindy Henderson, the Commissioner’s daughter, took to Facebook to give the public an update on her father earlier today. She reported that Henderson is continuing to fight for his life and his heart is operating at about 20%. Doctors are trying to put a plan into place to transfer Henderson to a hospital in Nashville, Georgia, or UAB.