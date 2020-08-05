Downtown Anniston Confederate Monument to be Moved to Janney Furnace

A Confederate monument that sits in the heart of Downtown Anniston will soon be relocated. Anniston City Council voted 4-to-1 to move the monument dedicated to Confederate artillery officer John Pelham that sits in the Quintard median downtown. Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges tells TV24 the monument will be relocated to Janney Furnace, a park in Ohatchee that contains a monument dedicated to several other local Confederate Soldiers. The council’s vote on the matter also included an agreement to pay up to $25,000 dollars in fines for moving the monument. Confederate monuments across the country have been reviewed since nationwide protests around the death of George Floyd. There is currently no timeline for when the monument will be relocated.