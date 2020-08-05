Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Releases New Smartphone App

An app has been released to allow people to receive information quicker and connect better with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. Users can browse recent arrests, view most wanted criminals in the county, submit a tip, research sex offenders in the area, read the latest news and press releases, and more. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Etowah Sheriff AL”.