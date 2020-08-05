Rainbow City Man Arrested and Charged with 36 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Cyber tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography led to the arrest of a Rainbow City man. According to the Rainbow City Police Department, Jonathan Saint Pierre has been charged with 36 counts of Posseion of Child Pornography and one county of Possession with intent to Distribute. A total of 12 cyber tips were sent to Rainbow City police; which resulted in a warrant being obtained for Saint Pierre. He now remains in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $770,000 bond.