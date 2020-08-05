"Save Space Camp" Campaign Reaches Goal of $1.5M

The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville will keep its doors open thanks to donations from thousands of companies across three dozen countries and tourists from around the U.S. The ‘Save Space Camp’ campaign that was created to save Space Camp from closing has reached its $1.5 million goal. Although the goal has been reached, donations are still being accepted to continue operating the museum and to reopen the Space Camp in the spring. Nearly 1 million youths and adults have attended Space Camp since it opened in 1982, and a dozen people who went on to become astronauts or cosmonauts participated.