Talladega County Holds Football Media Day

The hype for the upcoming football season continued across the East Alabama Community today.The ten football-playing schools in Talladega County held its ninth annual football Media day at Shocco Springs. For obvious reasons, the session was a bit different in some ways, but many things remain the same as teams prep for the year. Preseason practice started last Monday so teams have acclimated to coaching and practicing during this very different time. [Hear from Talladega County area coaches in the featured video]

