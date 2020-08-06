CDC Warns Against Drinking Hand Sanitizer

Since the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer has been essential for almost every American. It’s great for keeping hands clean, but it is not safe to swallow. The CDC says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer. Officials are warning parents that children might drink it by mistake; while other people might think it’s a substitute for alcohol.



The U.S Food and Drug Administration recently put out a warning to be on the lookout for methanol in some hand sanitizer distributed throughout the country. Methanol is toxic and can even poison people through their skin. 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized between May and June for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol based sanitizer. Four of them have died, six developed seizures while in the hospital, and three were discharged with visual impairments.