East Alabama Man Awarded 2020 Volunteer of the Year

A East Alabama man has been recognized for his volunteer service and dedication to the Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity. Congratulations to Mike Struntz for receiving the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award from the Alabama Association of Habitat Affiliates for his hard work and dedication he’s put forth in construction work for Habitat for Humanity. Struntz is known for his detail oriented and conscientious work ethic he has displayed since February 2019. He and his wife, Cathy, are known for their help in the early years of the ministry’s formation by organizing yard sales and other fundraisers.