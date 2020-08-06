Free COVID-19 Testing for College & University Students
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Many Alabama colleges and universities are requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus. Guidesafe Entry Testing is offering free testing to all college and university students although testing isn’t required for all but strongly encouraged. For campuses that have made testing a requirement, students can log onto guidesafe.org/testing, and click the link to their school for all campus specific testing rules and regulations.
