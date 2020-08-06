JSU Wraps Second Practice of Fall Camp

The second practice of fall camp for Jacksonville State looked similar to Wednesday's outing with the exception of a couple of hours. Thursday, the Gamecocks practiced for just over an hour following a long, grueling first day back on the field. Head coach John Grass said he wanted to shorten Thursday's practice to give his team enough time to recover from the shock of the week's first full day in the sun. [Hear from head coach John Grass in the featured video]

[Video Courtesy: JSU Sports Information - www.jsugamecocksports.com]



