Traffic Diversion on AL Highway 68 in Cherokee County
Thursday, August 6, 2020
A reminder for drivers in Cherokee County that the temporary diversion on Highway 68 is now in place. The diversion is north of Leesburg, at the old Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia Railroad. The bridge that was constructed in 1941 will be demolished. According to public information officer of the Northern Division of ALDOT, Seth Brukett, traffic has now been shifted and the diversion is expected to be in place for 2-3 months.
