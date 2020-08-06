University of Alabama To Rename Nott Hall

The name of a doctor who misused medical evidence to support slavery will soon be removed from an academic building on the campus of the University of Alabama. The decision to rename Nott Hall, named after Doctor Josiah Nott, came Wednesday during a vote between the system’s board of trustees. In June, the board announced they would be reviewing all building names for possible racist background. Nott helped found the university’s medical school in Mobile and the building in Tuscaloosa was named after him after the campus opened in the 1920’s. The building houses the Honors Colleges, labs, and offices. According to the University, it will display the name Honors Hall.

