World’s Longest Yard Sale Kicked Off Today and Ends August 9th

The World’s Longest Yard Sale kicked off today and COVID-19 surely didn’t stop vendors and bargain hunters from participating. The yard sale that spans across six states for 690 miles begins in Gadsden, Alabama at Noccalula Falls and runs through Georgia, into Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and on into Michigan. Along the way, thousands of vendors will be selling many different items that include antiques, collectibles, jewelry, and much more. The World’s Largest Yard Sale will go on until Sunday, August 9th. Bargain hunters are encouraged to get out to the yard sale early in the mornings to get the best deals on sale items. For more information on the yard sale, visit worldslongestyardsale.com.