Alabama Increases Litter Fines

Alabamians who are caught littering will see an increase in fines and penalties as a result of the state Department of Transportation’s new anti-litter campaign. Last year, ALDOT spent nearly $7 million last year cleaning up litter along roadways. Fines have now doubled for those caught littering in Alabama. The minimum fine has increased to $500 for the first conviction, the second is $1,000 along with a maximum of 100 hours of community service. You’ll see on your screen several forms of littering as well as several ways you can help keep Alabama beautiful. “Trash Cost Cash” is the title of a public service announcement produced by ALDOT.