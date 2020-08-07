Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson Dies of Complications from COVID-19

A well known and well respected Veteran who also served on the Calhoun County Commission has passed away after battling COVID-19. Commissioner Eli Henderson, an Anniston native, has been known throughout East Alabama for doing many great things to improve the quality of life for people in the community. Henderson has served as a commissioner, and a Circuit Clerk for Calhoun County. He was admitted into RMC Sunday night due to complications from COVID-19. Henderson was then placed on a ventilator, fighting for his life.



According to a press release from the Calhoun County Commission, Henderson passed away earlier today. Services for Commissioner Henderson will be this Sunday at Walter Wellborn High School Gym from noon until 3 p.m. with the funeral proceeding afterwards. Graveside services will be at Edgemont Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Chapel Hill Funeral Home.

Commissioner JD Hess will assume the Chairman’s duties pursuant to the Commission’s policy, until further notice.