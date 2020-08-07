County and Statewide COVID-19 Update

The cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Calhoun County. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, it is the county with the highest number of cases confirmed within the past 14 days. Calhoun County has 1,704confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 700 of those cases coming within the past two weeks. Statewide, 94,827 cases have been confirmed. More than 19,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in the last 14 days. 1,674 people have died.