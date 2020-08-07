EMA Director Encourages People to Have COVID-19 Plan

Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton and the Unified Command continue to encourage people to establish a COVID-19 plan. The plan should include a list of necessary steps needed to ensure that if someone in your family gets infected, where will one self isolate, how will they get groceries, and how will they be cared for to ensure the virus does not spread to anyone else.

Calhoun County will host another drive-thru testing site this coming Tuesday at Greater Thankful Missionary Baptist Church from 7-to-11 a.m. Testing is free, no doctor’s referral or insurance is required. For more information, contact the Calhoun County Health Department.