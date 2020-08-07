Gov. Ivey Awards CARES Act Funding to Nursing Homes and Hospitals
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $100 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to nursing homes and hospitals. $50 million will go to The Alabama Nursing Home Association Education Foundation and the remaining $50 million will be granted to the Alabama Hospital Association to disburse to hospitals and nursing homes across the state. The money will be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment, cleaning supplies, and testing supplies.
