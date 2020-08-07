JSU's Mason Hall Reopens in Time for Fall Semester

Band members and music majors attending Jacksonville State University this fall will be returning to a newly constructed and renovated building. Mason Hall was one of several buildings on JSU’s campus that sustained a significant amount of damage in the 2019 tornado that ripped through campus. Ken Bodiford, Director of Bands for the university, took to Facebook today overcome with happiness as he is seen here preparing to walk into the new building for the first time. In addition to making necessary repairs, Mason hall was extended to create extra space for practice rooms and more.