Ohatchee Football Team Preview

Football Friday night is set to kickoff in two weeks. The Ohatchee Indians have yet another promising season ahead. The team is known for its tough, physical brand of football - and the program has produced all-state talents like Dominique Thomas and Austin Tucker at running back. This year the feature back will be senior Noah Fuller who is ready to take the reigns. The Indians are scheduled to open the season Friday, August 21st against Cleburne County. [Hear from Fuller & Coach Scott Martin in the featured video]