Teenager Shot; Investigation Underway in St. Clair County
Friday, August 7, 2020
The Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting of an Ashville teenager to come forward. Deputies were recently called to Davis Lane where they discovered a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The sheriff’s office reports he is in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital. Investigators don’t have any suspects in custody and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Please reload