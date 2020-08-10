Amazon Looks to Turn Malls into Fulfillment Centers

A popular E-Commerce giant could be moving into malls across the country. Amazon has been in talks with Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the nation. Amazon and Simon would work to replace closed department stores. Amazon would convert former or current JCPenney and Sears stores into distribution hubs. The company would get more space closer to where customers live, which would in turn speed up shipping times. Mall owners would also get a cash-rich tenant to replace their bankrupt anchor stores.