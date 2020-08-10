Groundbreaking Ceremony for Love’s Travel Center Groundbreaking in Heflin

Exciting news coming out of the City of Heflin today. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on the site that will soon undergo construction to build a Love’s Travel Center that will sit right off the interstate. The $12 million investment has been in the works for nearly a year. The truck stop will sit on 20 acres of land located right off I-20 westbound at exit 205. There is currently no set timeline for when the truck stop will be completed.