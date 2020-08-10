Important Upcoming Election Dates for Alabama

Municipal elections are two weeks away and with those approaching quickly, it’s important to be mindful of other important deadline election dates approaching in the near future. Some important dates you should be aware of; August 20th is the last day to apply for absentee ballots. Following that will be the deadline to hand deliver absentee ballots along with the absentee ballot postmark deadline. Coming up in October, on the 29th is the General Election Absentee application deadline. For more information and to register, visit www.SOSalabama.gov.