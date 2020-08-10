Study Shows Children Can Be Impacted by Coronavirus

Just as thousands more Alabama students return to classrooms this week and next, another study shows that children can be impacted by coronavirus. More than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks of July, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Researchers found a 40% increase in child coronavirus cases in the states and cities that were studied during those two weeks. The age range for children differed by state, with some defining children as only those up to age 14- and Alabama being the sole state to push the age limit to 24. The new report also states that at least 86 children have died as a result of the disease since May.