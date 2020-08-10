WeWantToPlay Movement Takes Off

After reports that the Big Ten is considering shutting down the 2020 college football season, social media took off with #WeWantToPlay. The movement led, in part, by superstars like Clemson QB Trevor Lawerence, Ohio State QB Justin Fields as well as top players in-state including Alabama RB Najee Harris and Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The movement went as far as Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump also tweeting in support of the season. The movement also trickled to high school athletics with local athletes joining in support. Several key decisions for the future of the college football season are expected to be made this week.