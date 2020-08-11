200+ Tested for COVID-19 at Drive-Thru Site in Anniston

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reports more than 200 people were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru site at Greater Thankful Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston. That number was expected to be higher but the Health Department and CDC are advising people to not be retested for the virus. Emergency Preparedness Director for the Northeastern district, Robbie Stubbs says they will not be retesting anyone who has already tested positive for the virus.

Stubbs says the important things people need to remember is that Alabama is still under a mask order, social distance, and follow other guidelines to protect yourself and your family from this virus. To locate a testing site near you, visit the state Department of Public Health’s website.

