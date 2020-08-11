COVID-19 Survivors Speak Out

Those words were from a COVID-19 survivor who spoke out about her and her 11 family member’s experience fighting the virus as the number of confirmed cases and death toll continues to rise in Calhoun County. Three COVID-19 survivors were introduced to the community through the Calhoun County Unified Command; and each of them shared their struggles with the virus while pleading with the community to take the threat seriously.

Ruth Moffat, Johnny Phelps, and Doctor William Bohannan are all residents of East Alabama who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered. Each of them described their different experiences with the virus, but they all sent the same message to the public; to not let their guard down about the Coronavirus.



Statewide, nearly 600 additional cases were added overnight, bringing the total tonight to 99,926. More than 18,000 people have tested positive for the virus within the past 14 days and nearly 38,000 people have fully recovered. 1,781 Deaths have been reported.

