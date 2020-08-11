COVID-19 Survivors Urged to Donate Plasma

LifeSouth is asking for COVID-19 survivors to help save lives by donating convalescent plasma. The need for plasma has increased 500% since the organization began collecting it. The plasma from survivors may contain antibodies made by the immune system that can neutralize or kill the virus. LifeSouth is testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors must be fully recovered from the Coronavirus and symptom free for two weeks before donating to LifeSouth. In addition to convalescent plasma donors, all blood types — especially type O — are needed as blood drive cancellations at schools, universities and businesses due to COVID-19 continue to impact the local blood supply. To donate blood or convalescent plasma, visit lifesouth.org to find a blood bank near you and schedule an appointment.