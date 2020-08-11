Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor Center Receives Accreditation

The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama announced that one local chamber has received the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce distinction. The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor Center is one of 9 local chambers to receive its accreditation. This recognition is one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama that sets standards of excellence for chambers in the state. Communications Director Ashlee Jones talks about what this means for the county chamber, and how they have been of great assistance to businesses in the community during the pandemic. Jones says that this is a process the Chamber goes through every few years to evaluate our progress and growth.