Etowah County Sheriff Deputies Arrests Two Men in Connection to Two Separate Theft Cases
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Etowah County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two men in connection to two separate Theft of Property cases in Gadsden:
Jonah Walker is accused of stealing a pistol and badges out of an unmarked Sheriff’s vehicle in the McCoy Street area of North Gadsden. Deputies say Walker was also seen riding on a lawn mower that was reported stolen from Shorelane Drive. Walker was located hiding from deputies at a home on Whites Chapel Road where they also found the stolen service pistol. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.
In an unrelated incident in Gadsden, Christopher Gossett is being charged with first degree Theft of Property after he admitted to stealing a truck from the Ball Play Community last month. Investigators say Gossett was also wanted by the Gadsden Police Department on Burglary charges. Law enforcement officials located and arrested Gossett at a motel on Highway 77. He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond.