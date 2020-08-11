Gadsden State Community College to Implement Temperature Checks

Students, employees and visitors at all Gadsden State Community College campuses will be required to have their temperature checked in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The checks will begin this Thursday. If a person’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be asked to leave campus. Those who do not have a fever will be given a color-coded wristband that will be required to wear it throughout the day while on campus. With that being said, students, employees and visitors should come to campus at least 15-minutes earlier than their usual time to accommodate temperature checks. Campus security officers will staff temperature checkpoints on the Wallace Drive, East Broad, Ayers and Cherokee campuses from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. For detailed maps of the entrances, traffic flow, exits and checkpoints, visit gadsdenstate.edu/coronavirus.