TSA Finding More Guns Despite Fewer Flyers

Even though the number of people flying has plummeted 75%, the Transportation Security Administration is finding more guns. TSA reports three-times the number of guns per passenger since July of last year. The guns were found in carry-on bags and TSA even says most of those guns were loaded. The right way to travel with a gun starts with checking with your airline before you arrive, then put it in a hard-sided container in your checked luggage. You’ll also want to make sure you tell airline officials there’s a gun in your bag when you check it.