Anniston City Schools Pushes In-Person Instruction to Sept. 8th

Anniston City Schools have decided to hold off on the start of in-person instruction based on the continuous surge of COVID-19 cases throughout Calhoun County. The decision to push back in-person school from August 17th to September 8th comes one week after students began virtual instruction. In addition to the overall growing of COVID-19 cases countywide and several staff members testing positive, Superintendent Ray Hill says getting parents to register their children for school has also played a role in the decision to postpone in-person instruction. Dr. Hill says that while he knows this decision may not sit well with some parents, his first priority as superintendent is to ensure that when students do return to campus, they will be able to learn in a safe environment.