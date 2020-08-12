Calhoun and Etowah Counties Are Hardest Hit Counties Within 14 Days with COVID-19

Alabama has now surpassed more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two East Alabama counties have gone on record as some of the hardest hit counties in the past 14 days. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Calhoun County and Etowah County are two of the hardest hit counties with more than 400 confirmed COVID-19. All counties are currently listed in the “high” category.

Exactly 100,801 confirmed cases have been recorded throughout Alabama as of this evening. 1,814 deaths have also been confirmed. Out of the more than 100,000 confirmed cases, more than 41,500 have fully recovered.

