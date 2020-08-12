Construction on Noble Street in Downtown Anniston to Improve Bike Lanes

When traveling down Noble Street in downtown Anniston, chances are you’ll see some long awaited construction happening. Construction is now underway in the area that will not only improve transportation access to the downtown area, but also serve as the city's first dedicated bike lane. Director of Planning Economic Development Toby Bennington says this is one of the projects that is being funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization and is a bi-product from the city’s bicycle pedestrian integration plan. Bennington says depending on weather and contractors, the construction is scheduled to be completed within the next few months.