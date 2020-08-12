Statewide Mask Order Lawsuit Dismissed
Thursday, August 13, 2020
The lawsuit against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide face mask order has been dismissed. The suit was challenged in a Montgomery court by Jackson County, two retired Sheriff’s deputies, and a real estate agent; they argued the mask order was illegally adopted and that the plaintiffs face deprivation of liberty anytime they interact with others. Ivey introduced the order in July and has since extended it until the end of August.
