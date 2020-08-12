Upcoming Anniston City Council Candidates Public Forum

Anniston voters will get a chance to hear from the candidates running for City Council at a public forum. I am pleased to be the moderator for this event. It will begin at 3:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Anniston High School Auditorium. All of the candidates for wards one through four have been invited to the forum, as have the two candidates for the city school board from ward three. The event will be live-streamed on the Anniston Star’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person. There will also be a forum next week for the five candidates running for Anniston mayor.