“Stuff the Bus” for Anniston City Schools

One local church is calling on the community to collect school supplies for students to use throughout the school year. Pastor Sylvia Christine Hooker of Smith-Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Anniston has partnered with Anniston City Schools and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center to encourage the community to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for students within the Anniston City Schools district. Businesses, programs, and other organizations are all encouraged to participate in stuffing the bus. The bus is being monitored 24/7 by the Anniston Police Department as donors are allowed to drop-off supplies at their convenience until the end of August.