1st Calhoun County Commission Meeting Since Passing of Commissioner Eli Henderson
Thursday, August 13, 2020
The Calhoun County Commission held their first meeting since the passing of former Commissioner Eli Henderson who recently passed away from COVID-19. Before the meeting, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Henderson as well as a moment of prayer for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Commissioner J-D Hess will temporarily continue the duties once held by Henderson until a replacement is found. Commissioner Hess says he doesn’t have a set timeline on when the Governor will make the appointment.
