Boaz Man Charged with Child Abuse

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boaz man with Child Abuse after investigators says he spanked a toddler with a phone charger cord, leaving excessive bruising.Scotty Kilgore was arrested Wednesday and is facing felony Child Abuse charges after he left a 3-year old badly bruised. The Sheriff’s Office says the James M. Barrie Center and the United States Marshal Service helped close the case. Kilgore is being held on a $15,000 bond.