Gov. Ivey Awards Relief Funds to Help Agriculture Industry

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $26 million in federal Coronavirus relief funds to help the agriculture industry in the state. The money is from the CARES Act passed by Congress during the beginning stages of the pandemic. Funds will go to the Alabama Agricultural Stabilization Program, and will be distributed as shown on your screen. Several programs within the Stabilization Program that will receive much needed assistance include meat processing plant reimbursement, catfish processor reimbursement, nursery grower reimbursement and Fruits and vegetable processor reimbursement programs. Direct payments in the amount of $10.5 million dollars will also go towards cattle producers. Earlier this week, Governor Ivey awarded $7 million in CARES Act Funding to the state Department of Mental Health.